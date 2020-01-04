Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hundreds of Thousands of Mourners Are Gathering for The Funeral of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

MENAFN.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Daily Outlook Afghanistan) BAGHDAD - Thousands of people started lining the streets of Baghdad on Saturday ahead of the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general k...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East

The US announces it will boost its military presence in the Middle East 01:17

 The US has announced it will send 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. The reinforcements come in the volatile aftermath of the killing of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US deploys thousands more troops to Middle East after Trump-ordered airstrike kills Iran general

The United States is deploying nearly 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East amid increased tensions between the US and Iran following the death of Iranian...
Independent

Iranian dissidents hail Soleimani’s death as ‘major, major blow’ for regime in Tehran

As the world took in the significance of the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian resistance groups hailed the move as a “major blow”...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AATV011

Academic Agent Ltd. Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani… https://t.co/Hoq7ro7pML 9 hours ago

newsenseme

No name Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani… https://t.co/iSMI9fIZkO 10 hours ago

sitizen_girl

Donna Mattis America...always and forever an enforcer for Zionist Mafiosi! Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for… https://t.co/cqqCtbJ9J6 11 hours ago

nguyson

Nangayi Guyson Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani vow to kill America… https://t.co/TUIM5c61C4 13 hours ago

FinNewsNet

FinancialNewsNetwork Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/p6eY2I1fTR 15 hours ago

KARLewis

Dayne Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani… https://t.co/hSueQTinMq 15 hours ago

Shop4Fem

Shop4Fem Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gat#hering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani… https://t.co/aNvsigASMi 17 hours ago

CharlesPTardif

Charles-P Tardif Hundreds of thousands of mourners are gathering for the funeral of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani -… https://t.co/rIUJyIRPAA 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.