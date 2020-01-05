Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saudi- Hadaf deposits 493 million riyals in the accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries

MENAFN.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 5, 2020, SPA -- The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) deposited today more than 493 million riyals in bank accounts of mo...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi- Real Estate Development Fund deposits 1,692 million riyals in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 6, 2020, SPA -- Real Estate Development Fund has announced the deposit of (1,692) million riyals i...
MENAFN.com

Saudi- Citizen Account Program Deposits 2.6 Billion Riyals in Accounts of Beneficiaries

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 09, 2020, SPA -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Citizen Account Program has announced the deposit of (2.6...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.