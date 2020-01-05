Jordan- China's software sector revenues at $923 billion

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Beijing, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- China's software sector posted steady revenue and profit increases in the first 11 months of last year, official data showed...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Cramer on Qualcomm, U.S.-China Trade War and What to Expect From Disney Jim Cramer weighs in on Real Money Stock of the Day Qualcomm's earnings, Disney and the U.S.-China trade war. Qualcomm Is Real Money's Stock of the Day The chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected.. Credit: The Street Duration: 07:04Published on November 7, 2019

Tweets about this