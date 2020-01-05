Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jordan- China's software sector revenues at $923 billion

MENAFN.com Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Beijing, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- China's software sector posted steady revenue and profit increases in the first 11 months of last year, official data showed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on Qualcomm, U.S.-China Trade War and What to Expect From Disney [Video]Jim Cramer on Qualcomm, U.S.-China Trade War and What to Expect From Disney

Jim Cramer weighs in on Real Money Stock of the Day Qualcomm's earnings, Disney and the U.S.-China trade war. Qualcomm Is Real Money's Stock of the Day The chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 07:04Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.