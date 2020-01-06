Trump threatens sanctions 'like they've never seen before' if Iraq expels US troops
Monday, 6 January 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.
Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. Jonah Green...
After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..