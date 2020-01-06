Global  

Trump threatens sanctions 'like they've never seen before' if Iraq expels US troops

France 24 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.
News video: American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities 00:56

 Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East. Jonah Green...

Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions

US President Trump's threats come as Iraq backs a resolution calling for US troops to leave the country.
Trump threatens sanctions on Iraq if US troops are forced to leave

Washington DC [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Iraq -- its ally -- if American troops...
