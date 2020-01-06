Global  

Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on US troops to leave

Jerusalem Post Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Before Trump's comments to reporters, a State Department spokeswoman said the US was waiting for clarification of the legal nature and impact of the resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.
News video: Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans 02:18

 Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Jonah Green has more.

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani [Video]The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport. The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump. Soleimani was the leader of the elite and..

Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on U.S. troops to leave

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24

Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; Trump threatens sanctions

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave as a backlash grows against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, and...
Reuters

