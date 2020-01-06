Ina Carol Cross RT @QTAnon1: Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens Baghdad With "Very Big" Sanctions | Zer… 1 minute ago

david klappe Oh look! The US just became an invading/occupying force in Iraq. Looks like orange Hitler is determined to have war. https://t.co/sddfC7MTWY 3 minutes ago

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Trump threatens sanctions on Baghdad after lawmakers call on US troops to leave https://t.co/Zk90eZpCYd 3 minutes ago

edwin awangeh RT @Choice_News_Net: #Trump Says "US Will Not Leave" #Iraq Unless Billions For Air Base Are Repaid, Threatens #Baghdad With "Very Big" Sanc… 4 minutes ago

Matthew Vainauskas RT @ari_russian: President Trump threatens Sanctions against Baghdad, says US will not leave Iraq unless it pays for the US Air Force Bases… 4 minutes ago

Turmalay RT @SputnikInt: BREAKING: Trump says US will not leave #Iraq until #Baghdad pays for American air base, threatens sanctions https://t.co/tJ… 4 minutes ago