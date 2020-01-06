Global  

Amman Stock Exchange close Sunday's trading session down by 0.53 percent

MENAFN.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) Sunday's trading session was closed down by 0.53 percent, at 1,814 points by the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE).At a trading worth of...
Jordan- ASE closes trading on lower note

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session down by 0.53 percent, at 1,814 points. A total...
MENAFN.com

Amman Bourse opens trading with drop

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Tuesday opened trading with a drop to 1,807 points from its yesterday's...
MENAFN.com


