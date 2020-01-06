Global  

Turkey's trade with Azerbaijan increase by USD106.5 million

MENAFN.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) As said by the ministry, Turkey's export to Azerbaijan valued USD158.1 million, and import from Azerbaijan to USD30.9 million, at this time.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trade volume of Turkey's spot natural gas market sees 81.47 percent increase

(MENAFN) According to Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data, on Friday, the trade volume of Turkey's spot natural gas market climbed by 81.47 percent to...
MENAFN.com

