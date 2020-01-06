Global  

Crude Oil Prices Surge as President Trump Threatens Further Military Action on Iran

MENAFN.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - DailyFX) President Trump Threatens Further Military ActionUS President Trump stated that should Iran retaliate to the killing of Iranian ...
News video: Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General

Oil Prices Jump After U.S. Airstrikes Kill Iranian General 00:19

 Oil prices surge after President Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iran's major general Qassem Soleimani.

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution [Video]House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution

House to Introduce and Vote on War Powers Resolution. On Jan. 5, Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed to House Democrats that a War Powers Resolution would soon be introduced and voted on. . According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates [Video]President: U.S. will strike back if Iran retaliates

Now to the worldwide implications after the U.S. drone attack that killed Iran's top military leader. Iran now says it will no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal and lawmakers in Iraq have taken a..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:10Published


Pelosi moves to limit Trump’s actions in Iran with War Powers Resolution vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced overnight that she plans on taking measures to potentially curb President Trump’s ability to conduct military operations...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NewsmaxReuters

Rupee tanks 24 paise to 71.62 against U.S. Dollar in early trade on rising crude price

Forex traders said crude oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani
Hindu

