UAE strongly condemns terror attack on military base in Lamu

MENAFN.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE has strongly condemned an attack carried out by the terrorist group Al Shabaab on a military base hosting U...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya

Al-Shabab attacks military base in Kenya 07:39

 Al-Qaeda-linked group attacks Camp Simba, a base used by US and Kenyan military personnel, in Lamu county.

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US

FBI releases new info on Pensacola terror attack [Video]FBI releases new info on Pensacola terror attack

Details are emerging overnight on the shooter in the Pensacola terror attack.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego


Recent related news from verified sources

Kenya: Americans & Attackers Reported Dead in Al Shabbab Attack on Lamu Base

[Capital FM] Nairobi -Sunday's Al Shabaab attack on a military base in Lamu killed three people, including a US service member and two civilian defense...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesDeutsche WelleSifyNews24Reuters

Kenya: Lamu Villagers Flee After Al-Shabaab's Manda Bay Attack

[Nation] Residents of villages in Lamu County that border Manda military base are fleeing for fear of attacks by terror group Al-Shabaab.
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Reuters

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso https://t.co/Og0Y5aNT0e https://t.co/GrmIf5s5E6 12 hours ago

PlacesAtRisk

Vulnerable States "Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso https://t.co/zQzFr3knEx" https://t.co/AcZgEtI5fL https://t.co/WYjXrT3Ph3 1 day ago

Jaypandiyan1

[email protected] RT @anadoluagency: Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso https://t.co/bk3XU9iYab https://t.co/P3DXRg3C0t 1 day ago

anadoluagency

ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Burkina Faso https://t.co/bk3XU9iYab https://t.co/P3DXRg3C0t 1 day ago

BackapA

DESCOLONIZADORA RT @PressTV: #Iran strongly condemns terror attack in #Somalia https://t.co/AcwxITZSlA 6 days ago

MUSIADBayburt

MÜSİAD Bayburt RT @musiaden: MUSIAD President Abdurrahman Kaan strongly condemns terror attack in #Somalia. Kaan, offers his condolences to Somalian peopl… 1 week ago

