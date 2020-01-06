Global  

Iran's supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns Qasem Soleimani

SBS Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Massive crowds have lined the streets of Iran's capital Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral

Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei leads prayers at Soleimani funeral 20:23

 Calls for revenge grow louder as hundreds of thousands of people gather in Iranian capital to pay respects to Soleimani.

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published


Iran’s Supreme Leader In Tears At Funeral For Soleimani

Iran's Supreme Leader Openly Weeps At Qasem Soleimani's Funeral
Daily Caller

Soleimani: Huge crowds pack Tehran for commander's funeral

Iran's supreme leader leads prayers for Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike on Friday.
BBC News


