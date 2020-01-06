Iran's supreme leader in tears as huge crowd mourns Qasem Soleimani

Massive crowds have lined the streets of Iran's capital Tehran for the funeral of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published 5 hours ago Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:10Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran’s Supreme Leader In Tears At Funeral For Soleimani Iran's Supreme Leader Openly Weeps At Qasem Soleimani's Funeral

Daily Caller 5 hours ago



Soleimani: Huge crowds pack Tehran for commander's funeral Iran's supreme leader leads prayers for Qasem Soleimani, killed in a US drone strike on Friday.

BBC News 14 hours ago





Tweets about this