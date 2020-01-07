|
Turkey's electricity prices for today
|
|
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Tuesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 338.16 Tur...
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Turkey: electricity prices for today(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, for one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market for Monday, the maximum electricity rate will be 328.07 Turkish liras...
MENAFN.com
December 29th's Turkey's electricity prices(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Sunday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 314.48 Turkish liras...
MENAFN.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this