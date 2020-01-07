Global  

Washington: Iraq withdrawal letter was sent by 'mistake'

MENAFN.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Jan. 7 (Petra) -- The Pentagon on Monday denied reports that U.S. troops in Iraq were being ...
News video: Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft 00:41

 A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces. Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not...

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq [Video]Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US military sends Iraq withdrawal letter by 'mistake'

The head of the US-led coalition in Iraq told his counterpart that US forces are preparing to leave. But the Pentagon has denied any plans to exit the country,...
Deutsche Welle

The U.S. Seemed to Be Leaving Iraq. But It Was All an ‘Honest Mistake.’

A letter saying that the U.S. was “repositioning forces” for “movement out of Iraq” produced headlines around the world that a withdrawal had begun.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Matlho53

Matlho RT @Sentletse: A US military general sends a letter to the Iraqi Ministry of Defence announcing that US troops will leave Iraq; but politic… 3 minutes ago

LeoArgentina76

LeoHerrera RT @BenjaminNorton: The US military claims it is withdrawing from Iraq, after the Iraqi parliament voted 170-0 to expel the occupiers We'l… 11 minutes ago

Willhug77725483

Billy bob🇬🇧✝️ RT @RichardBSpencer: The American Empire is all about “freedom and democracy” but can only be sustained with hard power. Obviously, Washing… 12 minutes ago

escoprof

Loaraq Leugim RT @timand2037: #Washington's brief moment of respect for international law vanishes. "That letter [saying US forces would comply with the… 1 hour ago

t8thi49

🔎𝚁𝚒𝚝𝚊 RT @Joyce_Karam: A US senior official tells @TheNationalUAE no policy change in terms of US withdrawal from Iraq. That’s not expected now.… 1 hour ago

