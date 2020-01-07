Global  

Dozens killed in stampede as Iranians flock to slain general Qasem Soleimani’s funeral

SBS Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Dozens of people were crushed to death in a stampede during a massive funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani.
News video: Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral 01:55

 Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death, an offical said. Lucy Fielder reports.

Iran: Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial [Video]Iran: Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial

Dozens of people have been killed in a stampede at Qassem Soleimani's burial in Iran. The senior general was killed in a US drone strike, raising fears of a conflict between the two countries.

Stampede During Iranian Commander’s Funeral Leaves at Least 32 Dead [Video]Stampede During Iranian Commander’s Funeral Leaves at Least 32 Dead

A stampede leaves at least 32 dead and over 150 injured as tens of thousands of mourners gathered to watch the coffin of top Iranian commander, General Qasem Soleimani be carried through the streets of..

At least 35 killed in stampede as Iranians flock to slain general Qasem Soleimani’s funeral

Huge numbers of Iranians have gathered for the burial of Qasem Soleimani.
SBS

Iranians flock to Qasem Soleimani’s hometown for burial of general killed by US

Huge numbers of Iranians have gathered for the burial of Qasem Soleimani.
SBS

