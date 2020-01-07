Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52

Author Elizabeth Wurzel, whose controversial, bestselling 1994 memoir, Prozac Nation, helped make discussing depression and mental illness socially acceptable, is dead at 52.



