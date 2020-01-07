Global  

Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Controversial Prozac Nation author Elizabeth Wurtzel is dead at 52Author Elizabeth Wurzel, whose controversial, bestselling 1994 memoir, Prozac Nation, helped make discussing depression and mental illness socially acceptable, is dead at 52.
News video: 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52

'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52 01:28

 'Prozac Nation' Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52. Wurtzel's childhood friend David Samuels confirmed that she died from metastatic breast cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Lizzie’s literary genius rests not just in her acres of quotable one-liners but in her invention of what was really a new form,...

'Prozac Nation' author Elizabeth Wurtzel dead at 52

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the famed author behind “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday in Manhattan at age 52 after a long battle with breast cancer, according to reports.
FOXNews.com

‘Prozac Nation’ Author Elizabeth Wurtzel Dead at 52


Extra

