Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq: US official

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases, Trend reports citing ABC....
News video: US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq 00:48

 Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran [Video]Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) was in Washington Wednesday just as President Trump announced that his administration would pursue sanctions against Iran after a missile strike on bases in Iraq used by U.S...

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:34Published

President Trump Vows New Sanctions After Iran Strikes US Bases In Iraq [Video]President Trump Vows New Sanctions After Iran Strikes US Bases In Iraq

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex speaks with Professor Valentine Moghadam at Northeastern University about the confrontation with Iran.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:51Published


Iran-US unrest live updates: Iran launches missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq

"The U.S. Marines must immediately return to their dens to make their coffins," said Akram al-Kaabi, head of the Harakat al-Nujaba group
Hindu

Iranian, Ukrainian statements conflict over what caused deadly Boeing 737-800 crash in Tehran

Early statements from both Ukraine and Iran about what happened to the Boeing 737-800, which was bound for Kyiv, were both confusing and contradictory. Just...
Seattle Times

Urztruly57

🌺Tina Lopez🌺 RT @ABC: BREAKING: Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases. https://t.co/5aeN5A5feB 5 minutes ago

MILTONESPINOZAF

MEF🇨🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱#WWG1WGA, #MAGA, God is good💓 RT @seanhannity: Iran fired "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" into Iraq, targeting U.S. military and coalition forces, Pentagon offici… 59 minutes ago

haidous_sara

Sara Haidous RT @Ian56789: #Iran launches multiple missiles into US air bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the reckless killing of #Soleimani. There are… 2 hours ago

Bf99Floyd

Bev Floyd 🇦🇺 RT @DaveyDogs: We warned you @ScottMorrisonMP. Remove our defence personnel from Iraq incl ships & planes from gulf of Hormuz NOW! Dont fo… 2 hours ago

minahappynr1

Mina RT @NangirsNangir: Iran launches 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, officials say https://t.co/ocK1W2g69d #Fox… 2 hours ago

MichaelDadiego

MikeD🐾 RT @ItoniLl: Iran launches 'more than a dozen' missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, Pentagon says https://t.co/YuWYXlv54I 🇺🇸… 2 hours ago

dixie_sorensen

Dixie Sorensen RT @jh45123: Iran launches 'more than a dozen' missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, Pentagon says https://t.co/z3Y3OR0FJq 2 hours ago

TheLibertyGhost

Alex The Whiskey Loving Asian Ghost ♿️🇺🇸🥃 RT @graywolf442: "Iran launches 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq targeting US, coalition forces, officials say" From inside Iran ... and we'… 2 hours ago

