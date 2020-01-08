Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live: Iran fires missiles at 2 bases housing US troops

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
At least two airbases housing US troops in Iraq have been hit by more than a dozen ballistic missiles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Iraqi Air Base Housing U.S. Troops 02:29

 Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops are housed; CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq [Video]US official: Iran launches missiles into US air bases in Iraq

Multiple missiles have been launched at Iraq from Iran targeting American military facilities, according to a U.S. official.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces [Video]Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. ForcesWatch VideoThe Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq Tuesday.  According to the...
Newsy Also reported by •azcentral.comUSATODAY.comMENAFN.comDelawareonlineDenver PostCBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.