Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Ukrainian plane has crashed in Iran, with 180 people on board, according to local media.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran

Ukrainian Plane With 180 On Board Crashes In Tehran 00:17

 Iranian State TV is reporting that a Ukrainian airplane has crashed in Iran. It was carrying 180 passengers and crew.

All on board Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran were killed - Iran state TV

All those on board the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran have been killed, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday.
Reuters India Also reported by •News24SBS

