|
Turkey: today's electricity prices
|
|
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Wednesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 343.93 T...
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Turkey: electricity prices for today(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, for one-megawatt hour in the day-ahead spot market for Monday, the maximum electricity rate will be 328.07 Turkish liras...
MENAFN.com
Today's electricity prices in turkey(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Sunday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 329.71 Turkish liras...
MENAFN.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this