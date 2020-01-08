Global  

Crude Oil Price Analysis: Iran Strikes Back, What Next from President Trump?

MENAFN.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - DailyFX) Iran Strikes BackOvernight, two US military bases in Iraq (Al-Asad and Erbil) had been attacked, in which the latest reports sta...
News video: President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran 03:04

 CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the strike to kill a top Iranian general.

Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed [Video]Iran launches missile strikes after top leader killed

President Donald Trump faces one of the greatest tests of his presidency after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq [Video]Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

Crude Oil and Gold Prices Surge as Iran Retaliates. Eyes on Trump

(MENAFN - DailyFX) Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points Crude oil prices rally as much as 4% as Iran retaliates Eyes on Washin...
MENAFN.com

Rupee tanks 24 paise to 71.62 against U.S. Dollar in early trade on rising crude price

Forex traders said crude oil prices surged after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani
Hindu

