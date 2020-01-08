Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump addresses nation after Iran rockets target US forces in Iraq

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Trump addresses nation after Iran rockets target US forces in IraqIran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles

President Trump addresses nation after Iran launches missiles 09:24

 President Trump is giving a statement after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops last night. https://wfts.tv/36E7dwQ

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Fired Missiles at U.S. Forces [Video]Iran Fired Missiles at U.S. Forces

Iran Fired Missiles at U.S. Forces in Iraq in response to the killing of their top general last week.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:40Published

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand leads SE Asia stocks lower as Iran tensions rise

Southeast Asian equities slumped on Wednesday, with Thailand taking the biggest hit, as investors scurried from riskier assets due to rising tensions in the...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •ReutersSify

Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq. He said no one was hurt after Iran fired more than a dozen...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.