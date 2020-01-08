Global  

Republican Sen. Rick Scott On Iran And Iraq

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., about the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Scott is a member of the Senate's Armed Services and Homeland Security committees.
News video: Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis 02:45

 Republican Senator Mike Lee said on Wednesday that a briefing from Trump administration officials on the killing of an Iranian commander in Iraq was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue.”

A Furious Sen. Mike Lee Announces He’s Supporting Dem War Powers Resolution: Iran Briefing Was ‘Completely Unacceptable’

A Republican Senate which has been very much unified under President Donald Trump has a division now on the subject of Iran — following a briefing which one...
Mediaite


