Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Many Canadians Of Iranian Descent Were Aboard Ukrainian Jet That Crashed In Tehran

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Many of the victims aboard the Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran early on Wednesday were Canadian citizens of Iranian descent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Jet That Crashed Likely Targeted By Iranian Missiles

Ukrainian Jet That Crashed Likely Targeted By Iranian Missiles 01:22

 Kenneth Craig reports on U.S. officials say Ukrainian jet was likely shot down by Iranian missiles (1-9-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. officials confident two Iranian missiles hit Ukrainian plane

There are new indications that Iran shot down a civilian passenger jet in its own airspace, killing many of its own citizens. A video obtained by the New York...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersReuters IndiaNPR

Justin Trudeau says 'many questions' remain around the Ukrainian jet crash

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a "full and complete" investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian plane carrying dozens of Canadians.
SBS


Tweets about this

youngspinster1

married spinster @Markfry809 I can’t help thinking that if these were American deaths, because many were immigrants or of Iranian de… https://t.co/cGKKT6jS73 3 hours ago

TrainerGloria

Trainer Gloria 🇨🇦 @HedayatBahare So many Canadians of Iranian descent and Iranians studying and living in Canada were murdered by Ira… https://t.co/Gxc4AHMDXx 6 hours ago

GodEmperor1138

Leto RT @AlarAnon: "The flight was en route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and 63 Canadians were on board. Many were of Iranian descent." https://t.co/s5DqV… 13 hours ago

AlarAnon

AlarAnon "The flight was en route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and 63 Canadians were on board. Many were of Iranian descent." https://t.co/s5DqV43ynD 14 hours ago

sacr3dcycl3s

Sacred Cycles @dcherring The fact that almost everyone on the flight was either an Iranian citizen, or of Iranian descent (many C… https://t.co/r7AF71k8aR 14 hours ago

Brae3905B

Michael B. Douglas RT @faisal_moola: Vigils to honour the lives of students killed in #IranPlaneCrash are being held right across Canada. They were among the… 17 hours ago

StephReads

Steph @glorygreentics @AP “Why were there so many Canadians on board? Canada is home to a large Iranian diaspora, with so… https://t.co/zuLJomzkDR 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.