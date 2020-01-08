Many Canadians Of Iranian Descent Were Aboard Ukrainian Jet That Crashed In Tehran

married spinster @Markfry809 I can’t help thinking that if these were American deaths, because many were immigrants or of Iranian de… https://t.co/cGKKT6jS73 3 hours ago Trainer Gloria 🇨🇦 @HedayatBahare So many Canadians of Iranian descent and Iranians studying and living in Canada were murdered by Ira… https://t.co/Gxc4AHMDXx 6 hours ago Leto RT @AlarAnon: "The flight was en route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and 63 Canadians were on board. Many were of Iranian descent." https://t.co/s5DqV… 13 hours ago AlarAnon "The flight was en route to Kyiv, Ukraine, and 63 Canadians were on board. Many were of Iranian descent." https://t.co/s5DqV43ynD 14 hours ago Sacred Cycles @dcherring The fact that almost everyone on the flight was either an Iranian citizen, or of Iranian descent (many C… https://t.co/r7AF71k8aR 14 hours ago Michael B. Douglas RT @faisal_moola: Vigils to honour the lives of students killed in #IranPlaneCrash are being held right across Canada. They were among the… 17 hours ago Steph @glorygreentics @AP “Why were there so many Canadians on board? Canada is home to a large Iranian diaspora, with so… https://t.co/zuLJomzkDR 18 hours ago