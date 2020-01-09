Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom are bringing ‘The Nanny’ to Broadway

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom are bringing ‘The Nanny’ to BroadwayFran Drescher, star and creator of “The Nanny,” is developing her beloved TV show into a Broadway musical with the help of Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

phernandezpolo

Pablo Hernández RT @playbill: Oh, Mr. Sheffield! The Broadway-aimed stage adaptation of The Nanny will be directed by @BeautifulOnBway’s Marc Bruni with @C… 26 seconds ago

TheDarkHawk97

Rose RT @DEADLINE: Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom Developing ‘The Nanny’ Broadway Musical Inspired By ’90s Sitcom https://t.co/0fPPH7dpfs https://t… 35 seconds ago

loracthal

doctor lahiri RT @BroadwayWorld: The flashy girl from Flushing is coming to the stage as @frandrescher, @Racheldoesstuff, and @PETERMARCJACOBS develop Th… 8 minutes ago

Filippellius

Filippellius It is nice, amidst all the bad news in the world, that there still is some good news out there. https://t.co/vaF1QPEwEj 9 minutes ago

DarrellPLKS

Darrell W. Robinson Fran Drescher, Rachel Bloom Developing ‘The Nanny’ Broadway Musical Inspired By ’90s Sitcom https://t.co/2MHtFQwHIm via @Deadline 16 minutes ago

PhysicistLisa

Lisa When can I buy a ticket? “The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical, with series creators Fran Drescher… https://t.co/VAogbGTrqC 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.