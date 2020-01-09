Global  

US-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation

France 24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster investigations at a time when the United States and Iran are mired in confrontation.
News video: Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard 02:02

 Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard [Video]Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues. According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight..

U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation

The crash of a U.S.-built airliner in Iran with the loss of 176 lives looks set to strain fragile international protocols on co-operation in air disaster...
All 176 On Board Ukrainian Plane Killed In Iran Crash

All 176 on board an Ukrainian Boeing-737 plane have died in a mid-air crash in Iran's capital Tehran after day break Wednesday. Ukraine International Airline's...
