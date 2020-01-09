Global  

Trump: Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The US president said no Americans were harmed after Iran targeted bases housing US forces in Iraq.
News video: Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace

Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace 05:37

 President Trump backed away from all-out conflict with Iran on Wednesday, brushing off a missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq while declining to escalate a confrontation that appeared to be on the brink of spiraling out of control. There were no American or Iraqi troops injured in the attacks...

US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration [Video]US confirms military strikes from Iran against Trump administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration. The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani. According..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published


US stocks rally after Trump comments on Iran's attack

New York, Jan 9 (IANS) US stocks finished higher as market fears were partly relieved after President Donald Trump's comments on Iran's missile strike against...
Sify Also reported by •MediaitePoliticoCBS News

Trump holds his fire on Iran, but not the fury. What's next? That's fuzzy.

Peace or a pause Donald Trump saw an off-ramp on the road to war and he took it. After U.S. forces in Iraq emerged casualty-free from an Iranian missile attack,...
Newsday Also reported by •Reuters

VaitheesGVW

Vaithees RT @axios: Trump: "No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties...Iran appears to be st… 2 seconds ago

LindaRockers

🌹Oregon Red🦆2Q2Q RT @w_terrence: IRAN IS STANDING DOWN! President Trump don’t play! Dummies made fun of #TrumpSpeech this morning to ignore the fact he go… 2 minutes ago

TheFuse984

THE FUSE Did you know Trump is blaming Obama for Iran responding to his missile attack? @mianomuchiri did! Typical right? A… https://t.co/SsLQlZuSBG 2 minutes ago

SpiroSpianada

Spiro I https://t.co/3QObigD0Rg #Crudeoil falls as Trump softens Iran rhetoric after attack, calls for talks | #OOTT * Ir… https://t.co/HW9XY6iPkH 2 minutes ago

MasaaderNews

Masaader News Is Iran “Standing Down” as Trump Says ?? #Masaader_News #Trump #QasemSoleimani https://t.co/CL9CFQkzCc https://t.co/7vlh3rsqpY 2 minutes ago

PaginaNuova

Pagina Nuova TIME WORLD - Trump Says ‘Iran Appears to Be Standing Down.’ But History Suggests That Might Not Be So Simple… https://t.co/p2sqkDVNMT 3 minutes ago

LeoRule4ever

#SURVIVOR Rules! PJR🔯🇺🇸 ✡❤ left on an island RT @charliekirk11: Iran is standing down This is a historic win for President Trump He took out their top terrorist, intensified sanction… 3 minutes ago

ACKCITY

ACKCITY Iran 'Standing Down' After Missile Strikes - Trump https://t.co/jscWzdmFqi 3 minutes ago

