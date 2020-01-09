Trump: Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Trump Announces New Sanctions On Iran After Missile Attack, But Says US Ready To Embrace Peace 05:37 President Trump backed away from all-out conflict with Iran on Wednesday, brushing off a missile attack against U.S. troops in Iraq while declining to escalate a confrontation that appeared to be on the brink of spiraling out of control. There were no American or Iraqi troops injured in the attacks...