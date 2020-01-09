Saudi- King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran Distributes 1,230,949 Copies of Religious Publications during the Month of Rabi' Al-Thani

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Madinah, January 9, 2020, SPA -- King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran in Madinah distributed during the month o...



Recent related news from verified sources Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Calls for Istisqa Prayer Tomorrow (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 1, 2020, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has urged the people...

MENAFN.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this