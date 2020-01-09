Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saudi- King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran Distributes 1,230,949 Copies of Religious Publications during the Month of Rabi' Al-Thani

MENAFN.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Madinah, January 9, 2020, SPA -- King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Quran in Madinah distributed during the month o...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Calls for Istisqa Prayer Tomorrow

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 1, 2020, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has urged the people...
MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.