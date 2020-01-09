Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live: Carlos Ghosn speaks to FRANCE 24 in Beirut

France 24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn shocked the world when he escaped from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, to Lebanon just before the New Year. Speaking publicly for the first time since that latest twist in his saga, the ex-auto tycoon lashed out at Japan on Wednesday, saying he'd been treated 'brutally' by prosecutors. On Thursday, Ghosn sat down for an interview with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life 01:15

 Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my life". Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japanese...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors [Video]Carlos Ghosn hits out at Nissan execs and Japanese prosecutors

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn made on Wednesday his first public comments since fleeing Japan for Lebanon, accusing Japanese prosecutors of brutal treatment and naming Nissan execs he said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:33Published

Auto Exec-Turned-Fugitive Ghosn Lays Out Defense in 3-Hour Press Conference [Video]Auto Exec-Turned-Fugitive Ghosn Lays Out Defense in 3-Hour Press Conference

Ghosn told the assembled press that he was "brutally taken" from the world he knew when he was arrested for the first time in November 2018, and his ensuing ordeal in Japan amounted to a human rights..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at news conference in Beirut, 1st public appearance since fleeing Japan

BEIRUT (AP) — Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn arrives at news conference in Beirut, 1st public appearance since fleeing Japan.
SeattlePI.com

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, facing Japan trial, arrives in Beirut

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, has arrived in Beirut, a close friend said Monday. He...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن Live: Carlos Ghosn speaks to FRANCE 24 in Beirut https://t.co/HdA3X0ZoxX 51 seconds ago

mawuli____

Eli. RT @cnnbrk: Former auto chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn speaks to reporters in Beirut in his first major public appearance since his stunni… 8 hours ago

Yourreadingnews

Your Reading News UK #RT @cnnbrk: Former auto chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn speaks to reporters in Beirut in his first major public ap… https://t.co/08pFHIglm2 10 hours ago

ForSaleBuyNow

ForSaleBuyNow RT @tagtodayO: Former auto chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn speaks to reporters in Beirut in his first major public appearance since his stu… 10 hours ago

tagtodayO

tag today. Former auto chief and fugitive Carlos Ghosn speaks to reporters in Beirut in his first major public appearance sinc… https://t.co/Rr422dEEQt 10 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Live: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn speaks out https://t.co/ZiZOSeJvc3 via @YouTube 18 hours ago

kunalbht

Kunal bhatia RT @TheNationalUAE: Carlos Ghosn news conference: • "Today is a very important day for me, one I've looked forward to ..." • "I was ripped… 20 hours ago

adel_ramadhan

Adel Ramadhan RT @AlOraibi: Watch Carlos Ghosn press conference about to start... watch live here https://t.co/4alWZHHZiG 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.