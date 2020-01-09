Live: Carlos Ghosn speaks to FRANCE 24 in Beirut

Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn shocked the world when he escaped from Japan, where he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges, to Lebanon just before the New Year. Speaking publicly for the first time since that latest twist in his saga, the ex-auto tycoon lashed out at Japan on Wednesday, saying he'd been treated 'brutally' by prosecutors. On Thursday, Ghosn sat down for an interview with FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.
