Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Video reportedly shows missile strike on Ukrainian plane moments before airliner's deadly crash in Iran

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The video clip has emerged as both Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau point the finger at Iran over the deadly incident.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard 00:48

 A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran [Video]Local Travelers Returning From Middle East Speak About Ukrainian Airlines Crash In Iran

Chantee Lans reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:49Published

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada cites 'multiple' intel sources in blaming Iran for deadly Ukrainian plane crash

Justin Trudeau has pointed the finger squarely at Iran following the deadly plane crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran.
SBS Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBBC News

Deadly Ukrainian plane crash caused by Iran missile: US media

US media is reporting Iran accidentally shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran earlier this week, killing over 170 people. But Iran says such...
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.