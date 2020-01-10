Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Absconding accused arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Khaleej Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The accused was arrested from his hideout at Katras in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

One arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case


IndiaTimes Also reported by •SifyIndian Express

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.