Iran denies downing Ukrainian plane, asks West to provide evidence

JR Marc Perrault Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data https://t.co/IcumQr7nzg 21 minutes ago Lorrie Goldstein Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data https://t.co/K2THYP3C6D #cdnpoli 21 minutes ago JR Marc Perrault Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data https://t.co/IcumQr7nzg Personally I think trump downed… https://t.co/svM9PEGqvV 21 minutes ago HELLSACOMING 'A big lie': Iran denies downing plane https://t.co/R4ndBrwOjm AND ANTI-AMERICAN NBC BELIEVES THIS LIE! AND PUSHES… https://t.co/br1LM7O7XP 45 minutes ago chayuth chantamoke 'A big lie': Iran denies downing plane https://t.co/asRFxYgs60 The third Party shot the plane down to make the Ir… https://t.co/ef2CaVQ7ut 1 hour ago Bandislife2004 RT @MSNBC: Iran denies firing a missile causing the downing of a Ukrainian jet, killing 176 people. https://t.co/F8rQmaBSJl 1 hour ago LouShelly RT @VRWCTexan: Today #Pompeo promised “appropriate action” in response to the U.S. assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for d… 1 hour ago Tom T. ن‎®🇺🇸 Today #Pompeo promised “appropriate action” in response to the U.S. assessment that an Iranian missile was responsi… https://t.co/HKnsDPJagn 1 hour ago