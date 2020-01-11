Global  

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away

Khaleej Times Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The Diwan of the Royal Court of Oman has declared an official three day mourning period in the country.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy

Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous...
Reuters

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79

The sultan deposed his father in a bloodless coup in 1970 and then set Oman on a path to development.
BBC News

