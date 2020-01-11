His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman passes away

The Diwan of the Royal Court of Oman has declared an official three day mourning period in the country.



Recent related news from verified sources Sultan Qaboos ushered in Oman renaissance, quiet diplomacy Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous...

Reuters 2 hours ago



Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79 The sultan deposed his father in a bloodless coup in 1970 and then set Oman on a path to development.

BBC News 3 hours ago



