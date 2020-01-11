Global  

British ambassador to Iran arrested in Tehran amid protests

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Rob Macaire, the British ambassador to Tehran, has been arrested and detained for an hour during protests outside a university, local reports say.
News video: Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested

Raab accuses Iran of violating international law after UK ambassador arrested 00:44

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests in Tehran was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Leaders demand co-operation, compensation from Iran over plane tragedy

Protests flared in Tehran after the country's admission it shot down a passenger plane. Iran's detention of the British ambassador exacerbated the situation.
UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid anti-regime protests in Tehran

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): British Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire was temporarily arrested on Saturday evening amid the ongoing anti-regime protests in Tehran...
