Hezbollah’s revenge: Can Iran’s proxy retaliate for Soleimani without destroying Lebanon?

Haaretz Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
As Iran’s most prominent, powerful proxy, Hezbollah is committed to avenging Qassem Soleimani’s death. But the Party of God can't risk inviting the kind of U.S. retaliation that would push Lebanon over the edge
Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing [Video]Hezbollah vows retaliation against US for Soleimani killing

Nasrallah's stance, analysts say, begins a new period of escalation between Iran-backed militias and US forces.

Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination [Video]Iran could retaliate with proxy forces, cyberattacks after assassination

Tehran has an array of options to hit back at U.S. targets and allies after an American airstrike killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad. Zachary Goelman reports.

Lebanon's Hezbollah to continue path of Iranian commander after U.S. strike: TV

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday his powerful Shi'ite militia group would continue the path of Iran's Major-General Qassem...
Reuters Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

DeniseStich

Denise Stich RT @haaretzcom: Why Hezbollah's leader so conspicuously failed to commit to leading the 'axis of resistance' retaliation against America: O… 11 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Why Hezbollah's leader so conspicuously failed to commit to leading the 'axis of resistance' retaliation against Am… https://t.co/HsW65FLX8P 14 minutes ago

jlsalvignol

salvignol jean-louis RT @haaretzcom: Hezbollah's retaliation on behalf of Iran will be pragmatic, delayed - and deniable: Opinion @DavidADaoud https://t.co/VPlG… 44 minutes ago

DavidADaoud

David A. Daoud RT @lcmporter: “As #Iran’s vanguard proxy, #Hezbollah will doubtlessly participate in avenging #Soleimani’s death. However, the group has n… 1 hour ago

ArmyStrongM0m

Heather🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DavidADaoud: In my latest for @haaretzcom, I discuss how Hezbollah can look to examples from its militant history to carry out attacks… 1 hour ago

Thebubbanews

TheBubbaNews RT @haaretzcom: Hezbollah has decades of experience in employing subterfuge to disguise its involvement in attacking U.S. targets: Opinion… 1 hour ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com Hezbollah has decades of experience in employing subterfuge to disguise its involvement in attacking U.S. targets:… https://t.co/jj4m62rxNM 1 hour ago

musa0617

Your name here RT @haaretzcom: Hezbollah’s revenge: Iran’s powerful Lebanese proxy will retaliate for Soleimani – then deny it: Opinion @DavidADaoud https… 2 hours ago

