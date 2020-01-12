Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Four wounded as rockets hit Balad airbase in Iraq

Jerusalem Post Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Four wounded as rockets hit Balad airbase in IraqMilitary sources identified the wounded as Iraqi soldiers. They said seven mortar bombs had hit the base's runway.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: 7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers

7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers 00:35

 At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase, located roughly 50 miles north of Baghdad. A statement from the Iraqi military on the injuries did not...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq [Video]Iran launches missiles into U.S. air base in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Military sources

Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, military sources told AFP on Sunday, with security forces saying four...
IndiaTimes

Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops: Sources

Four rockets hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops: SourcesAn airbase in Iraq hosting US troops has been hit by four rockets Sunday evening, news agency AFP reported quoting military sources. The sources informed AFP...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

solutreandream1

Sol Survivor RT @RSRINIVASABABU1: Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Military https://t.co/GORjR5fdQd via @TOIWorld 3 minutes ago

100ProofUS_Lion

AMERICA PROOF "El Guero Leon" #Latino4Trump 5471 RT @HeshmatAlavi: #UPDATE Quoting @BaxtiyarGoran: Eight Katyusha rockets target the Balad Air Base in Salahadin province, north of the Iraq… 4 minutes ago

Patrick19531

Patrick1953⭐⭐⭐ RT @Justsaytruthnow: Breaking: SAMARRA (Iraq): Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based, mi… 13 minutes ago

RSRINIVASABABU1

R SRINIVASA BABU Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Military https://t.co/GORjR5fdQd via @TOIWorld 20 minutes ago

Justsaytruthnow

🇰🇾 ᒪᎥᑎᗪᗩ ᗴᐯᗩᑎᔕ 🇺🇸 Breaking: SAMARRA (Iraq): Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where US troops are based,… https://t.co/sLZjaUdJLc 25 minutes ago

drjknanda

Prof.Jayanta K Nanda Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Military https://t.co/V7eDAo87dD via @timesofindia #Teaching #Research… https://t.co/X0CtTUWYyQ 30 minutes ago

JuliaChidley

Julia Chidley RT @Jerusalem_Post: Four people were wounded on Sunday in an attack on #Balad air base in northern #Iraq which houses US personnel. https:… 33 minutes ago

Mohan1963K

K Mohan Rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Military https://t.co/IbKCOPfNHS via @timesofindia 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.