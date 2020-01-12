Four wounded as rockets hit Balad airbase in Iraq

Ten rockets have reportedly hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning. Iran has claimed credit for the rocket launches.

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48Published 1 week ago