12 Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida naval base shooting: CNN

🇺🇸Elissa🇺🇸 RT @Julietknows1: More than a dozen Saudi trainees to be expelled from US military bases due to connections with extremist movements. WTF?!… 15 seconds ago DontBlockYourBlessng RT @RandaHabib: More than a dozen #Saudi servicemen who are training at US military bases will be expelled from the #US in the aftermath of… 23 seconds ago Biff Smallberries RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ☪️ ISLAMIC TERRORISM - SAUDI AIRMEN 'TRAINEES' to be EXPELLED Following Pensacola Terrorist Attack, US to Expel Mor… 49 seconds ago gary kahn RT @gpkny: Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting https://t.co/tBiXQpR9H5 6 minutes ago Elizabeth Soltner RT @Tomsgirlz: Why are we training them in the first place? "More Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US in wake of Pensacola bas… 6 minutes ago Daniel Amich RT @RedState: More than a dozen Saudi military trainees are being expelled from the US after an investigation into the terrorist attack in… 10 minutes ago gary kahn Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting https://t.co/tBiXQpR9H5 11 minutes ago DforTrump Saudi military trainees to be expelled from U.S. after Florida shooting: CNN https://t.co/zI4GvepKeE 13 minutes ago