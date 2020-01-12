Global  

12 Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida naval base shooting: CNN

MENAFN.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) About 12 Saudi military trainees who are training at US military bases will be expelled from the country in the afterma...
News video: FBI Asks Apple for More iPhone Data From Naval Base Shooter

 The FBI has asked Apple for more iPhone data from the Saudi aviation student who fatally shot three sailors at a Florida Naval base last month, but Apple says they have given them all the data they have.

More Than Dozen Saudi Servicemen Training At United States Military Installations To Be Expelled [Video]More Than Dozen Saudi Servicemen Training At United States Military Installations To Be Expelled

Sources tell CNN the decision comes after a review that followed the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

San Diego Military Bases Tighten Security at Entry Gates [Video]San Diego Military Bases Tighten Security at Entry Gates

Some military bases in San Diego County have instituted heightened security measures and warned of increased entry gate delays.

Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting

Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shootingWASHINGTON: More than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at US military bases will be expelled from the United States in the aftermath of a Pentagon...
WorldNews

Saudi military trainees to be expelled from U.S. after Florida shooting - CNN

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen who are training at U.S. military bases will be expelled from the United States in the aftermath of a Pentagon review prompted...
Reuters India

🇺🇸Elissa🇺🇸 RT @Julietknows1: More than a dozen Saudi trainees to be expelled from US military bases due to connections with extremist movements. WTF?!… 15 seconds ago

DontBlockYourBlessng RT @RandaHabib: More than a dozen #Saudi servicemen who are training at US military bases will be expelled from the #US in the aftermath of… 23 seconds ago

Biff Smallberries RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ☪️ ISLAMIC TERRORISM - SAUDI AIRMEN 'TRAINEES' to be EXPELLED Following Pensacola Terrorist Attack, US to Expel Mor… 49 seconds ago

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting https://t.co/tBiXQpR9H5 6 minutes ago

Elizabeth Soltner RT @Tomsgirlz: Why are we training them in the first place? "More Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US in wake of Pensacola bas… 6 minutes ago

Daniel Amich RT @RedState: More than a dozen Saudi military trainees are being expelled from the US after an investigation into the terrorist attack in… 10 minutes ago

gary kahn Saudi military trainees to be expelled from US after Florida shooting https://t.co/tBiXQpR9H5 11 minutes ago

DforTrump Saudi military trainees to be expelled from U.S. after Florida shooting: CNN https://t.co/zI4GvepKeE 13 minutes ago

