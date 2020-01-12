Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Israel to compensate five Palestinians for property destroyed in second intifada

Haaretz Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Court ordered the state to pay Qalqilya plant nurseries owners over 3 million shekels for damages incurred by the army during the second intifada
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realmbs07

Muhammad bin Shakil RT @MiddleEastMnt: 2 decades on, #Israel court orders state to compensate 5 #Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/4hy8ttLcJo 26 minutes ago

lamisshejni

Shejni-WANAAffairs RT @MiddleEastMnt: Two decades on, Israel court orders state to compensate five Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/4hy8ttLcJo… 56 minutes ago

BlendenBlick

BlendenBlick Israel to compensate five Palestinians for property destroyed in second intifada https://t.co/6hT5DeEwnb 1 hour ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor 2 decades on, #Israel court orders state to compensate 5 #Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/4hy8ttLcJo 2 hours ago

charluv2011

Pure True Love 💕 🇧🇿 💕 RT @MiddleEastMnt: Two decades on, #Israel court orders state to compensate 5 #Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/4hy8ttLcJo 3 hours ago

MiddleEastMnt

Middle East Monitor Two decades on, #Israel court orders state to compensate 5 #Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/4hy8ttLcJo 4 hours ago

ccilvb

Eye on MENA #MEMO Two decades on, Israel court orders state to compensate five Palestinians for destroyed property https://t.co/ew2OpKxU6D #Palestine 7 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 An Israeli military #Court has ordered the #State to #Compensate five #Palestinians whose plant nurseries were… https://t.co/cVGjderZ4Z 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.