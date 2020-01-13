Global  

UAE-Manila flights cancelled as volcano erupts in Philippines

Khaleej Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A volcano spewed a massive cloud of ash forced mass evacuation and shut down Manila's international airport.
News video: Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash

Philippines Taal volcano: Timelapse video shows lightning pierce ash 00:34

 Stunning timelapse footage shows lightning bolts piercing a thick plume of ash spewing from the Taal Volcano in the Philippines. The volcano began rumbling - causing terrifying tremors for those living nearby - yesterday (January 12) in Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of the...

Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds [Video]Taal Volcano In Philippines Spews Ash in Sky Looking Like Clouds

This person was trying to capture the clouds while flying out of Boracay in the Philippines. They ended up witnessing the Taal volcano near Manila spewing ash high in the sky, looking like thick..

Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes [Video]Black smoke spews out of Philippines volcano as Manila airport closes

Clouds of ash travelled 100 kilometres. View on euronews

Nearly 8,000 Philipinos evacuated, flights grounded as volcano erupts near Manila

Manila [Philippines], Jan 13 (ANI): About 8,000 residents were evacuated after a small active volcano near Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash on Sunday that...
THAI cancels Manila flights due to volcano eruption

Thai Airways International has cancelled five flights between Bangkok and Manila after a volcano eruption closed the airport serving the Philippines capital.
Tweets about this

Flight_Refunds

FlightRefunds RT @Cloella: @British_Airways I just wondered what happens if, due to the volcano, we cant leave Manila, are our flights back to the UK/Ber… 2 minutes ago

Cloella

Chloe Gale @British_Airways I just wondered what happens if, due to the volcano, we cant leave Manila, are our flights back to… https://t.co/uEZDSZqdUw 11 minutes ago

b_narayanaswamy

B. Narayanaswamy Several flights between Singapore and Manila rescheduled or cancelled after Philippine volcano eruption https://t.co/kMAMB3Po9O 15 minutes ago

toma34b

Trumpista RT @starsandstripes: Clouds of ash blew more than 62 miles north of a Philippine volcano, reaching the bustling capital, Manila, and forci… 16 minutes ago

Anti_Fascism1

Samiya ! RT @NH_India: Clouds of ash blew more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of the #TaalVolcano, reaching #Manila, the bustling capital, and… 17 minutes ago

PeterRadiator

Peter Radiator There are tens millions of people just down the road in Metro Manila. If this escalates they’re going to need more… https://t.co/WBZjGG9r9f 21 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald Clouds of ash blew more than 100 kilometres (62 miles) north of the #TaalVolcano, reaching #Manila, the bustling ca… https://t.co/w4RiDJM8C1 23 minutes ago

AllyBedden

ally bedden RT @BeholdIsrael: Please pray for pastor #Barry, myself and more so for the #Filipino people as we are experiencing the eruption of the #Ta… 29 minutes ago

