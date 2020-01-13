Global  

New Jersey to vote if religion is legal reason to not vaccinate children

Jerusalem Post Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New Jersey to vote if religion is legal reason to not vaccinate childrenLawmakers in New Jersey are voting today on a bill that would eliminate religion as a legal reason not to vaccinate children.
News video: HAPPENING TODAY: New Jersey Lawmakers To Vote On Vaccination Bill

 New Jersey lawmakers will vote on a controversial bill that would remove religion as a recognized reason not to vaccinate public school children.

Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey [Video]Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey

New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that will prevent Religion as being a reason to not vaccinate your child or yourself. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Protest Over Bill That Mandates Vaccination For NJ School Children [Video]Protest Over Bill That Mandates Vaccination For NJ School Children

As it stands now in New Jersey, families will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy

As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. 
