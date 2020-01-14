Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump authorized the killing of Soleimani seven months ago

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The report also indicated that the presidential directive was issued in June, on the condition that he would sign off on any specific operation to kill Soleimani.
;
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: NBC: President Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing Seven Months Ago

NBC: President Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing Seven Months Ago 01:06

 Current and former senior administration officials tell NBC President Trump authorized Soleimani&apos;s death months ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 [Video]Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Poll: By 2-1 Margin, Public Says Trump’s Killing of Soleimani Made Americans ‘Less Safe,’ Majority Say Strike Was ‘Reckless’

The American public is highly skeptical of the benefits of President Donald Trump’s latest actions against Iran, and most fear that his decision to kill...
Mediaite

WATCH: Explosive Video Captures Moment Airstrike Killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

An explosive new video captures the explosion from an airstrike that apparently killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. President Donald Trump ordered the...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.