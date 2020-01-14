Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

State seeks six years in prison for Ethiopian Israeli protester who torched police car

Haaretz Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Eitan Mahareto, 24, is being indicted for his alleged actions during massive protests in July against the shooting death of Solomon Teka by an off-duty police officer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Teen Faces 5yrs For Jumping On Police Car For Prank [Video]Teen Faces 5yrs For Jumping On Police Car For Prank

This is the moment a hooded teenager jumps onto the bonnet of a police car with cops inside and sprints over it before running away - and he now faces up to five years in prison for the prank.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Three Australians with 'links to the Hells Angels' face death penalty after being arrested in drugs raids in Thailand [Video]Three Australians with 'links to the Hells Angels' face death penalty after being arrested in drugs raids in Thailand

Three Australians with suspected links to Hells Angels were arrested on Thursday (November 28) in drug raids across Thailand. Tihomer Stojic, 47, was detained in Buriram province 250 miles northeast..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Police: 2 Idaho kids are safe after escaping from stolen car

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Two young children are safe after police say they escaped from the back seat of a stolen car in Idaho. The ordeal began when their...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.