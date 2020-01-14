Global  

Boris Johnson suggests 'Trump deal' to replace Iran nuclear deal

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson suggests 'Trump deal' to replace Iran nuclear dealUnder the deal brokered in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US, to restrict its nuclear program.
News video: UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism' 01:14

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime [Video]Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Europe urges Iran to keep nuclear deal as Tehran protesters defy regime

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 06:41Published

European leaders hold emergency summit to save Iran deal [Video]European leaders hold emergency summit to save Iran deal

EU foreign ministers hold emergency meeting as Europe tries to steer US and Iran back to nuclear diplomacy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Boris Johnson welcomes replacing Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement with 'Trump deal'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a televised interview Tuesday that he welcomed replacing the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal with a new agreement...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersIndependentBBC News

Pence says Trump to ask European allies to scrap Iran deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Following the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, President Donald Trump will ask allies to scrap the Iran nuclear deal,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •HaaretzWorldNews

