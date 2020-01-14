Global  

Trump criticized for 'Islamaphobic' retweet featuring Pelosi, Schumer

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Trump criticized for 'Islamaphobic' retweet featuring Pelosi, SchumerPeople outraged as Trump retweets a doctored photo depicting Chuck Schumer in a turban and Nancy Pelosi wearing a hijab standing in front of the Iranian flag.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing

Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing 00:40

 President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump [Video]McConnell has 'right to do whatever he wants': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the 'right to do whatever he wants' with the impeachment trial and he also blasted U.S. House Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published


Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

President Trump retweeted a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim headwear with a backdrop...
FOXNews.com

Trump tweets fake image of Pelosi & Schumer with Iranian flag

The photoshopped image of Pelosi and Schumer appears to be Mr. Trump's response to his critics on Iran.
CBS News

Tweets about this

Avi69881426

Avi RT @ImRachelWolf: Stephanie Grisham tried to excuse #Trump's retweet by accusing #Democrats of "almost taking the side of terrorists and th… 7 minutes ago

ImRachelWolf

Rachel Wolf Stephanie Grisham tried to excuse #Trump's retweet by accusing #Democrats of "almost taking the side of terrorists… https://t.co/FCKZqUbg2B 5 hours ago

gpkny

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Trump criticized for 'Islamophobic' retweet featuring Pelosi, Schumer https://t.co/46v5ajv5FT 6 hours ago

gpkny

gary kahn Trump criticized for 'Islamophobic' retweet featuring Pelosi, Schumer https://t.co/46v5ajv5FT 6 hours ago

UgoNwagba

Ugochukwu⁹ Nwagba⁶ "Everything I disagree with is Islamophobic or Racist or Transphobic" https://t.co/eewKcP7CUN 10 hours ago

JComm_NewsFeeds

Jewish Community Trump criticized for 'Islamaphobic' retweet featuring Pelosi, Schumer: People outraged as Trump retweets a doctored… https://t.co/S8CKSm8qez 11 hours ago

mirko60036887

mirko RT @Jerusalem_Post: The @sikh_coalition and @CAIRNational say that #Trump's retweet endangers Muslims, Sikhs and other communities who are… 11 hours ago

Jerusalem_Post

The Jerusalem Post The @sikh_coalition and @CAIRNational say that #Trump's retweet endangers Muslims, Sikhs and other communities who… https://t.co/AvyPwkR2DR 11 hours ago

