Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mustafa Kassem was arrested in Egypt in 2013 on accusations of being a spy.
US citizen dies in Egyptian prison after hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. citizen who went on a hunger strike and who claimed he was wrongfully imprisoned in Egypt died on Monday after spending six years behind...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsdayNYTimes.comNPR

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @raghavanWaPo: The death of #American, Mustafa Kassem, in an Egyptian prison raises questions about U.S. influence and the fate of other… 3 minutes ago

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Mustafa Kassem, American, dies in Egyptian prison - The Washington Post https://t.co/BjwPx9bbsz 4 minutes ago

GJeanMiller1

G Jean Miller BBC News - Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt https://t.co/CSJyGbSFv5 5 minutes ago

DogfightEtienne

Etienne Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt https://t.co/BRB2750x7q #afrique #feedly 5 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt https://t.co/iQbziVOwy1 https://t.co/anCUW0Dz6x 6 minutes ago

BettyKellyW

Betty W. Kelly Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt https://t.co/fuVDhrBw8X 6 minutes ago

soxfaninpa1

Sox Addict in PA **No Lists**NO TRAINS BBC News - Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt https://t.co/RDijuab4QY 7 minutes ago

opinion_left

Nice social Democrat 😷 RT @glcarlstrom: An American citizen died in an Egyptian jail after a sham trial and years of abusive treatment. The State Department says… 11 minutes ago

