Man demands trial by combat with ex-wife and lawyer to 'rend their souls'

Sage Uh what?!? https://t.co/n4QwDSyocV 56 minutes ago Light Warriors Legion Man Demands Trial By Combat With Ex-Wife and Her Lawyer https://t.co/iBh3CbRhTc 5 hours ago Chris A. Parker Man Demands Trial By Combat With Ex-Wife and Her Lawyer https://t.co/I6m8sAOSHp 6 hours ago TooFab This sounds like a mix between #DivorceCourt & #GameOfThrones. https://t.co/tlwftMrDJA 7 hours ago Robyn Ross I feel like I can guess who’s getting custody...https://t.co/0a9zWUSm3u 11 hours ago ΓΞV Duuuuuude... If only I could go back. https://t.co/ZCFeZG2t4m 12 hours ago Arjuna Gāndīvadhari Is this how Karna and Ushi seperate? https://t.co/2pDzscQFI7 13 hours ago Marty Robazek RT @AgentApplebutt2: Man Demands Trial By Combat With Ex-Wife and Her Lawyer | Ancient Origins https://t.co/ZdAHyx2Zjk 14 hours ago