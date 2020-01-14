Global  

Man demands trial by combat with ex-wife and lawyer to 'rend their souls'

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Man demands trial by combat with ex-wife and lawyer to 'rend their souls'"To this day, trial by combat has never been explicitly banned or restricted as a right in these United States," David Ostrom pointed out in court records.
News video: Man Requests 'Trial By Combat' To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife

Man Requests 'Trial By Combat' To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife 00:59

 A Kansas man embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife has asked an Iowa court to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney in a “trial by combat.” Katie Johnston reports.

Man Requests ‘Trial By Combat’ To Settle Legal Dispute With Ex-Wife

A Kansas man embroiled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife has asked an Iowa court to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her...
