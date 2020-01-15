|
Today's electricity prices in Turkey
|
|
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Wednesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 340 Turk...
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Turkey: today's electricity prices(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Wednesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 343.93 T...
MENAFN.com
Turkey's electricity prices for today(MENAFN) Official figures showed that, in the day-ahead spot market for Tuesday, the maximum electricity rate for one-megawatt hour will be 338.16 Tur...
MENAFN.com
Tweets about this