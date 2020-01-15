Pelosi appoints Schiff, Nadler to be among 7 Trump impeachment managers

Nancy Pelosi has announced the Democrats who will prosecute President Donald Trump's impeachment case. Politico says the Democrats, all congressmen, will be managers of the impeachment case. Who made the cut? House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) House Judiciary Committee...
