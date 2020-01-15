Global  

Pelosi appoints Schiff, Nadler to be among 7 Trump impeachment managers

Jerusalem Post Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Pelosi appoints Schiff, Nadler to be among 7 Trump impeachment managers“The emphasis is on litigation. The emphasis is on comfort level in the court room,” Pelosi said.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Are The Dems Prosecuting Trump?

Who Are The Dems Prosecuting Trump? 00:43

 Nancy Pelosi has announced the Democrats who will prosecute President Donald Trump's impeachment case. Politico says the Democrats, all congressmen, will be managers of the impeachment case. Who made the cut? House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) House Judiciary Committee...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia have been tapped to serve in the role.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi [Video]'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said 'time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence'. She also announced the team of seven Democratic lawmakers and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of...
The Wrap

Pelosi appoints impeachment managers for Trump’s Senate trial

The House will vote on a resolution later Wednesday sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Politico


