India- China tries raising Kashmir issue at UNSC, fails again!

MENAFN.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Pakistan's all-weather ally China attempted to turn the attention of United Nations Security Council members towards Kashmir ,...
News video: ‘Concerns raised by Pakistan not found credible’: India’s envoy to UN

‘Concerns raised by Pakistan not found credible’: India’s envoy to UN 01:43

 China and Pakistan’s attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC failed to find any support yet again.

Syed Albaruddin silences Pakistan at UNSC with stinging response | OneIndia News [Video]Syed Albaruddin silences Pakistan at UNSC with stinging response | OneIndia News

Pakistan got a befitting response from India's permanent representative to the United Nations when the country sought to rake up the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council again. Syed Akbaruddin said..

Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K [Video]Congress counters BJP's statement on normalcy in J&K

Congress counters BJP's statement on the issue of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader Suresh Kodikunnil questioned the normalcy in Kashmir.

China fails again to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC, members say bilateral matter

None of the members took it's side and said that it's a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
DNA

China tries to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC again, hits French wall

In yet another bid to raise Kashmir at UN Security Council, China on Wednesday gave notice for discussion on issue. The discussion was slated for late in the...
IndiaTimes

