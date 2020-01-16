Global  

US resumes military operations with Iraq after 2-week pause

MENAFN.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) The United States has resumed joint military operations with Iraq following a two week pause, Trend reports citing Spu...
Canada pauses military operations in Iraq amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions

Canada's top military commander has formally hit the pause button on operations in Iraq as fallout from the U.S. targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem...
CBC.ca

US military resumes counter-Islamic State operations in Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is resuming operations against Islamic State militants in Iraq and is working to soon restart training Iraqi forces, U.S....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DefenceGeek

DefenceGeek RT @Intel_Sky: 🇺🇸 US military resumes joint air supported security operations with Iraq 🇮🇶 https://t.co/XojvLTfCmd 13 minutes ago

Kveldulf7

(((Kveldul )))🇫🇮🗽🇺🇸 RT @Kostian_V: U.S. resumes military operations with #Iraq https://t.co/yRYJPY5ozt 18 minutes ago

terry_mabey

terry mabey RT @JenGriffinFNC: US military resumes operations with Iraqi military, plans to begin training soon: US defense official. 28 minutes ago

WizzyProbs

WizzyProbs NYT: U.S. resumes military operations with Iraq https://t.co/mbRIXaZQKr 29 minutes ago

UEvental

Udi Evental U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less tha… https://t.co/LCIEpGRDwn 33 minutes ago

TheUSTalker

The US Talker U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq https://t.co/C2RbK5uYKs https://t.co/bJKNSGRAzS 37 minutes ago

KhalidKirmani

khalid jamil kirmani US Resumes Military Operations With Iraq After 2-Week Pause - Reports: https://t.co/YBq0SVUBn2 via @SputnikInt 41 minutes ago

mpburmeister

Michael Burmeister RT @Heminator: At least as far as Iraq relations are concerned, it looks like killing Solemani isn't turning into the disaster so many were… 43 minutes ago

