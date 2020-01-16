Global  

US resumes joint military operations in Iraq

MENAFN.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Jan. 16 (Petra) -- The United States resumed joint military operations with Iraq on Wednesday, ending a 1...
Canada pauses military operations in Iraq amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions

Canada's top military commander has formally hit the pause button on operations in Iraq as fallout from the U.S. targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem...
CBC.ca

U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq

The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came less than two weeks after Iraq’s Parliament voted to expel all American forces from Iraq.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Scottishnotbrit

Indy Mcбот US military resumes joint ops in Iraq that were halted after Soleimani's killing – reports https://t.co/i9jvkNGhwr # 19 seconds ago

911news

911news eRT @RT_com: US military resumes joint colonial ops in #Iraq that were halted after #Soleimani #Muhandis assassinat… https://t.co/smsaSZuIvF 4 minutes ago

OlajideTV

Olajide US resumes joint military operations in Iraq https://t.co/gDB7ivxfZk https://t.co/W41MNXiGY2 7 minutes ago

MenaTrack

MenaTrack US military resumes joint ops in Iraq that were halted after Soleimani's killing – reports https://t.co/5vQ7mt9Mqg 9 minutes ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia https://t.co/prACNzAVJU resumes joint military operations in Iraq: Report https://t.co/4J5N9EvRe0 source... January 16, 2020 at 01:01PM 13 minutes ago

AnsisEgle

Ansis 🎄 RT @TIME: U.S. military resumes counter-Islamic State operations in Iraq https://t.co/NRmwlOqQyw 20 minutes ago

HipHopMatrix

🆎➕TÿÇkØ🇧🇸 🐲🐉🦂♏️ RT @RT_com: US military resumes joint ops in #Iraq that were halted after #Soleimani's killing – reports https://t.co/gRCbWnjbyL https://t… 23 minutes ago

VickieLFisher

VickieLFisher NYT: “U.S. Military Resumes Joint Operations With Iraq The decision to restart military operations in Iraq came le… https://t.co/N43zHr2tSM 27 minutes ago

