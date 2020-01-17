Global  

Iran Leader Calls Trump's a 'Clown' with a 'Poisonous Dagger'

MENAFN.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei TEHRAN — Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a 'clown' who only pr...
News video: Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer

Why did Trump order the killing of Iran's Qassem Suleimani? – video explainer 03:40

 Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, was widely considered to be the most powerful man in Iran after the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and Iran's leading military figure. Suleimani’s assassination has plunged the Middle East into a crisis that seems likely...

Iran's supreme leader says Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians

Iran’s supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into...
France 24

Why instinct and ideology tell Trump to get out of the Middle East

Why instinct and ideology tell Trump to get out of the Middle EastThe crisis triggered by Donald Trump’s assassination of General Qassem Suleimani has crystallised Iran’s official thinking around a single, overriding...
WorldNews

